Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire evacuated after possible gunshots fired
Montreal police have confirmed that the Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire is being evacuated.
Police said an evacuation was underway as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, following reports of possible gunshots fired.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said officers were at the scene to manage the evacuation and confirm whether or not shots had been fired.
More to come.
