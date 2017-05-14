Quebec City teen in hospital after thwarting would-be kidnapper

A 13-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after she was the victim of an assault and attempted kidnapping in Quebec City on Sunday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call at 12:20 p.m about an altercation in Cap Blanc, in the vicinity of the Tudor Café, located at 540 Champlain St.

Police spokesperson David Poitras said the girl managed to fight off her attacker, who then fled the area on foot.

Poitras said the teen had visible injuries, but her life was not endangered.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

A canine unit was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

Poitras confirmed officers located an important witness a few hours later.

The witness is expected to meet with investigators.