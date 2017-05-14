North Korea willing to meet with Trump after test-launching ballistic missile

North Korea on Sunday test-launched a ballistic missile that flew for half an hour and reached an unusually high altitude before landing in the Sea of Japan, the South Korean, Japanese and U.S. militaries said. The launch, which Tokyo said could be of a new type of missile, is a direct challenge to the new South Korean president and comes as U.S., Japanese and European navies gather for joint war games in the Pacific.

READ MORE: North Korea test-fires missile, likely not an ICBM

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of ballistic missile was launched, the seventh such firing this year, although the U.S. Pacific Command said that “the flight is not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile.” Japanese officials, however, said the missile flew for about 30 minutes, travelling about 800 kilometres (500 miles) and reaching an altitude of 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) – a flight pattern that could indicate a new type of missile.

David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the missile could have a range of 4,500 kilometres (about 2,800 miles) if flown on a standard, instead of a lofted, trajectory – considerably longer than Pyongyang‘s current missiles. He said Sunday’s launch may have been of a new mobile, two-stage liquid-fueled missile North Korea displayed in a huge April 15 military parade.

South Korea, Japan and the U.S. swiftly condemned the launch, which jeopardizes new South Korean leader Moon Jae-in’s willingness for dialogue with the rival North.

WATCH: New South Korea president vows to address North Korea

“The president expressed deep regret over the fact that this reckless provocation … occurred just days after a new government was launched in South Korea,” said senior presidential secretary Yoon Young-chan. “The president said we are leaving open the possibility of dialogue with North Korea, but we should sternly deal with a provocation to prevent North Korea from miscalculating.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that the launch was “absolutely unacceptable” and that Japan will respond resolutely. Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he and his South Korean counterpart agreed that “dialogue for dialogue’s sake with North Korea is meaningless.”

The White House took note of the missile landing close to Russia’s Pacific coast and said in a statement that North Korea has been “a flagrant menace for far too long.”

READ MORE: How did North Korea get nuclear weapons?

The statement said Washington maintains its “ironclad commitment” to stand with its allies in the face of the serious threat posed by North Korea. The latest “provocation” should serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against the North, it said.

Outside militaries and experts will closely analyze what the North fired. While Pyongyang regularly tests shorter-range missiles, it is also working to master the technology needed to field nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the U.S. mainland. Past North Korean missiles have flown farther than Sunday’s test, landing closer to Japan, but this launch follows a series of high-profile failures.

Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said North Korea might have launched a “new type of missile,” given the altitude and duration of its flight. But she said more analysis was needed.

WATCH: North Korea detains another American citizen: report

Inada’s remarks suggest the missile might have been on a “lofted” trajectory, meaning it could have a far longer range than it actually flew. Japan’s Kyodo News agency said the missile may be capable of covering a range as far as 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) if launched at a normal trajectory, citing unidentified sources.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired early Sunday morning from near Kusong, in North Phyongan province.

North Korea’s past satellite rocket launches have been called clandestine tests of ICBM technology, but it is not believed to have tested a true intercontinental ballistic missile yet. The Trump administration has called North Korean ballistic and nuclear efforts unacceptable and has swung between threats of military action and offers to talk as it formulates a policy.

READ MORE: Official: North Korea open to US talks under ‘conditions’

The North’s state media said Saturday that the nation will bolster its nuclear capability unless the United States abandons its hostile policy.

“The United States should never expect us to give up our nuclear capability,” the main Rodong newspaper said in a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency. It said President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure and engagement” policy is only aimed at “stifling us” and will compel the North to “strengthen our nuclear deterrent at the maximum speed.”

The launch also comes as troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations gather near Guam for drills that are partly a message to North Korea. The USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft supercarrier, is also engaging with South Korean navy ships in waters off the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul’s Defence Ministry.

WATCH: North Korea accuses CIA of ‘bio-chemical’ plot against Kim Jong Un

Moon, the first liberal leader in Seoul in nearly a decade, said as he took his oath of office that he’d be willing to visit the North if the circumstances were right. Trump has also said he’d be “honoured” to talk with leader Kim Jong Un under favourable conditions.

On Saturday, a top North Korean diplomat in charge of U.S. relations, Choe Son Hui, told reporters in Beijing that Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations “if the conditions are set.” She did not elaborate.