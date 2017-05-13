Hay bales go up in smoke east of Outlook, Sask.

The Outlook Fire Department was finally able to get a massive hay bale fire under control on Saturday.

The blaze happened at the Dehy Elcan Cube processing plant, located seven kilometres east of the Saskatchewan town and started at around 4:40 p.m. CT on Friday.

Officials with the fire department said it started naturally from an overheated bale. Crews finally got the flames under control at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 bales – which have an estimated value of around $100,000 – have been lost.

Now losing a building pic.twitter.com/mVuIlLVtY3 — Anthony Eliason P.Ag (@Goldendeefarms) May 13, 2017

@OFDCHIEF is trying to save main building now. All they can do with this wind. pic.twitter.com/krjg9dNE2t — Anthony Eliason P.Ag (@Goldendeefarms) May 13, 2017

Some farm equipment and a few structures were also destroyed in the blaze.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.