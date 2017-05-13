OPP on lookout for hit-and-run driver after crash near West Lorne critically injures cyclist

Elgin OPP are investigating a hit-and-run crash east of West Lorne, Ont. early Saturday that left a male cyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened between 4:15 a.m. and 5:04 a.m. along Dunborough Road near Silver Clay Line when a cyclist travelling along the roadway was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The vehicle left the scene, and the cyclist, identified only as a 40-year-old Dutton Dunwich man, was found by a passerby and was subsequently transported to hospital.

Details are limited, but police say they are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. No vehicle or suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Dunborough Road is closed as of 11:45 a.m. from Thompson Line and Silver Clay Line for investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).