May 13, 2017 10:25 am

54-year-old man dead after motorcycle collides with vehicle in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon/File
ST. CATHERINES, Ont. – Niagara Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision in St. Catharines.

Investigators say a 54-year-old St. Catharines man died late Friday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car that turned in front of him.

Police say the 43-year-old Welland woman who was driving the car, and her 23-year-old passenger, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the deceased was not immediately released, and there was no word on whether charges were pending.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
