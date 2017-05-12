Crime
May 12, 2017 1:07 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 1:16 pm

Dale Stonechild to be sentenced for manslaughter conviction

By Reporter  Global News

Dale Stonechild is expected to be sentenced this afternoon

Derek Putz / Global News
Dale Stonechild, of Balcarres, Sask., convicted of manslaughter for the death of an 81-year-old Regina man five years ago is expected to be sentenced today.

Stonechild was originally charged with second-degree murder.

He was convicted after the body of Victor Richard McNab was found inside a home on the 1400 Block of Rae Street in January of 2013.

Stonechild is set to appear before a judge at the Court of Queen’s Bench Friday afternoon.

