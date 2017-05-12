Canada
May 12, 2017 12:45 pm

Gas leak causes buildings to be evacuated in downtown Regina

By Video Journalist  Global News

Technicians work to fix gas leak in a Regina back alley.

Global News
A gas leak in downtown Regina caused a heavy police and fire presence Friday morning.

It happened around 8:00 AM.  Sask Energy says a vehicle struck a natural gas ground riser in the back alley of the 2100 block of Broad St.

Sask Energy was concerned about gas flowing through air vents and into buildings, so surrounding buildings were evacuated as a precaution.  Police blocked off surrounding streets and rerouted traffic for about an hour.

Sask Energy technicians were able to shut off the gas quickly, people were let back into surrounding buildings after the natural gas levels were checked inside.

