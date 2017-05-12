5 Montreal stories you must read this week: May 12

Montrealers came out in droves to help people affected in the intense flooding, and their good deeds did not go unnoticed on #GreaterMontrealDay.

Here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Good deeds

“I quit my job, because this is what I will be doing for the rest of my life.”

Rachel Lapierre, founder of Le Book Humanitaire bought a lottery ticket and said that if she won, she would continue her philanthropic venture full-time.

Abandoned and arrested

“That’s the problem. It should have been avoided.”

Montrealers are fuming after they say the City of Montreal abandoned them during the intense Quebec flooding.

Too many volunteers

“Too many cooks in the kitchen — let’s put it that way.”

Hundreds of West Islanders are heeding the call to volunteer, but with dozens of different coordinators, some are at a loss over where to go.

#GreaterMontrealDay

Greater Montreal Day is all about giving back, paying it forward and doing a good deed for those in our community.

All day on May 11, Global News highlighted random acts of kindness using #GreaterMontrealDay and #JournéeMTLensemble.

Flood prevention

“We’re now in the phase where catastrophic meteorological events will happen more and more, so we have to step up our game in terms of prevention.”

Is it time for the province to rethink how it manages its watersheds so flooding doesn’t become worse in the future?

