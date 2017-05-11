GreaterMontrealDay: Lottery-winning philanthropist keeps on giving

Rachel Lapierre, founder of Le Book Humanitaire bought a lottery ticket and said that if she won, she would continue her philanthropic venture full-time.

And just as the cards would have it, she won, and she kept her word.

“I quit my job, because this is what I will be doing for the rest of my life,” Lapierre claimed.

Lapierre joined Global’s Kim Sullivan to talk about Le Book Humanitaire during Greater Montreal Day.

Her foundation coordinates volunteers with people in need, primarily working in emergency and crisis situations.

Last year, the foundation organized 4,000 volunteers to do over 8,000 good deeds, and this year Lapierre says that the organization is up to 17,000 members.

The organization helps coordinate volunteers around world and examples of deeds range from providing sick, single, mothers with months worth of food supplies, to providing clothing to the homeless.

A day before being interviewed on Global News Morning, Lapierre and Le Book Humanitaire were busy helping to furnish the Gatineau home of a new immigrant family.

Le Book Humanitaire is completely non-profit and all donations are given in their entirety to those in need.

The foundation will be launching an app by the end of the summer and it will be available in French, English and Spanish.

“Everybody can help, doesn’t matter what language,” Lapierre said.

“All together, we can make a difference.”

Lapierre encouraged viewers to participate in #GreaterMontrealDay, as good deeds can have a ripple effect and can ultimately make the world a better place.