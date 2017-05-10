View full results

Greater Montreal Day

More
Canada
May 10, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 12:03 pm

#GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble: Live blog of your good deeds

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: On May 11, Montrealers are coming together to show how much we care about our community.

A A

All day on May 11, Global News is highlighting good deeds using #GreaterMontrealDay and #JournéeMTLensemble.

Post your pay it forward act on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram (did we miss any?) for a chance to receive a $1,000 donation to a local charity of your choice.

Vous pourriez gagner 1,000$ pour une œuvre charitable de votre choix.

READ MORE: #GreaterMontrealDay, #JournéeMTLensemble: How you can join

Watch and follow Global News throughout the day for special #GreaterMontrealDay coverage.

Remember to post your good deed on May 11 with the hashtag #GreaterMontrealDay ou #JournéeMTLEnsemble.

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:07 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:07 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:07 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:06 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:06 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:06 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:06 pm

Rachel Lau May 10, 201712:03 pm

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#GreaterMontrealDay
#journeeMTLEnsemble
giving back
good deed
Greater Montreal Day
May 11

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News