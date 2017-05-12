Crime
May 12, 2017 10:20 am
Updated: May 12, 2017 10:22 am

Calgary pastor Daniel Nel charged with murder of his 3-month old son

By Online Reporter  Global News

Cyrus Nel was born in June 2015.

Global News / Calgary police
Police have charged a Calgary pastor in connection to the death of his three-month-old boy back in 2015.

Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress in his family’s home in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

READ MORE: Calgary pastor put on leave after baby’s death ruled a homicide

In a Friday news release, Calgary police said the child’s father, 31-year-old Daniel Nel, had been charged with second-degree murder following “a lengthy investigation involving consultation with a number of pediatric specialists.”

Nel worked as a pastor at the Rockyview Alliance Church, but was put on administrative leave after police announced in April they were treating Cyrus’ death as a homicide.

Nel is schedule to appear in court on Wednesday, May 24.

