Calgary pastor put on leave after baby’s death ruled a homicide

Two days after Calgary police announced the 2015 death of a baby boy was a homicide, his father, a Calgary pastor, has been put on administrative leave.

Three-month-old Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress in his family’s home in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

The Rockyview Alliance Church released on a statement on Wednesday:

“We, the Rockyview Alliance Church community, were deeply saddened by the death of Cyrus Nel in September 2015. Cyrus was the three-month-old child of Dan and Leah Nel. Dan is our associate pastor and has served on staff with us for the last four years.”

In a news release issued Monday, police said they believe the “fatal injuries were inflicted on Cyrus within the family home.”

“On Monday, April 24, it was announced that the police are treating the death of Cyrus as a homicide,” said Kent Dunham, a spokesperson for the church.

“We were saddened to hear of this development. We understand that Dan has been brought in for questioning by the police and was released, and that no charges have been laid at this time.”

The church said, until matters are clarified, the board has put Nel on administrative leave.

The baby’s cause of death isn’t being released by police.

With files from Melissa Gilligan