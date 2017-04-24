Calgary police rule 2015 death of baby found in Taradale home a homicide

Calgary police say the death of a three-month-old boy in 2015 has been ruled a homicide.

Cyrus Nel was found in medical distress in his family’s home in the 600 block of Taradale Drive N.E. at around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.

Emergency crews rushed the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

In a Monday news release, police said the cause of death wasn’t being released, but “investigators believe the fatal injuries were inflicted on Cyrus within the family home.”

“Homicide investigators have spoken with the suspects, however, at this time, no plausible explanation has been provided to explain Cyrus’ fatal injuries.”

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.

“As with all undetermined child deaths, pediatric specialists and pathologists assisted greatly in moving this investigation forward,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.