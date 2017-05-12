Elizabeth Wettlaufer, former nurse charged in seniors’ deaths, back in court

The former nurse accused of killing eight-long term care patients is set to appear in a Woodstock courtroom Friday.

There’s still been no trial date set for 49-year-old Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer will appear be by video link.

Wettlaufer last appeared in court April 21 when she appeared in person, shackled at the wrists and ankles. At the time, Justice Bruce Thomas said it would be premature to set a trial date, given all the evidence and charges that need to be reviewed before the trial date can be set.

Afterward, the Crown, the defence, and the judge met in private quarters as part of the judicial pre-trial.

Friday’s court appearance will reveal if those conversations were enough to determine when a trial for the former nurse will begin or if more time is needed.

Wettlaufer faces a total of 14 charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder. In January, Wettlaufer was charged with six additional counts related to seniors in her care, including four charges of attempted murder and two of aggravated assault.

Authorities allege the nurse used drugs to kill the seniors at the long-term care homes where she worked, both in London and Woodstock.

Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.

In all, the incidents are said to have occurred between 2007 and 2016.

The allegations against Wettlaufer have not been proven in court.