Pedestrian struck turns into possible abduction in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are investigating a possible abduction after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.

Police said a man and a woman were seen arguing in a white SUV around 2:20 a.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The woman then got out of the vehicle and was struck by a dark-coloured sedan.

Police said the woman was picked up by three men, brought into a silver sedan and drove away.

The vehicle was last seen going south on McCowan Road.

Police have not released a description of the woman or the men involved in the incident.