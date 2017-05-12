Pedestrian struck turns into possible abduction in Scarborough: police
Toronto police are investigating a possible abduction after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.
Police said a man and a woman were seen arguing in a white SUV around 2:20 a.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
The woman then got out of the vehicle and was struck by a dark-coloured sedan.
Police said the woman was picked up by three men, brought into a silver sedan and drove away.
The vehicle was last seen going south on McCowan Road.
Police have not released a description of the woman or the men involved in the incident.
