Two killed in separate motor vehicle crashes in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened in different parts of the province late Thursday after vehicles left the road and struck trees.

The first crash happened around 4:10 p.m. in Colchester County.

According to police, a vehicle had gone off the road on Highway 224 in Pine Grove, N.S., and struck a tree.

Police said the male driver died in hospital, while a female passenger suffered critical injuries.

A few hours later, a woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving went off the road in Digby County.

Digby RCMP said a female was driving along Highway 217 when her vehicle left the road and also struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.