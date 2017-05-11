Energy East Pipeline review to possibly include issue of greenhouse gas emissions

The National Energy Board (NEB) is looking at allowing the issue of greenhouse gas emissions to enter the discussion over the proposed Energy East Pipeline project.

It’s part of a list of draft issues it could address during the hearing phase.

Emissions from both the extraction and transport phase to emissions after the crude has made it to market would be looked at.

It’s something the NEB says it typically doesn’t do.

“The National Energy Board really needs to evolve with the times,” said NEB spokesperson Sarah Kiley. “What they’ve done in this case is say, ‘OK we’re very interested in this topic, we want to know more. What do others think?'”

TransCanada spokesperson Tim Duboyce told Global News the company continues to go over the material contained in the draft list of issues. He adds that TransCanada remains a full participant in the review process and the company continues to support the project.

Pipeline opponent Lynaya Astephen of Saint John has been a staunch opponent of the project from the beginning. She said she’s pleased greenhouse gas emissions are entering the fray, saying it’s a global issue.

“When we look at what’s going on in the U.S, unfortunately a lot of environmental regulations are being cancelled,” Astephen said. “We need to look at home and we need to make sure that we’re doing the proper thing for climate change in future generations.”

The City of Saint John continues to recognize the importance of the Energy East project, but Mayor Don Darling says it’s too soon to speculate on the greenhouse gas issue in detail.

“This is another piece of the puzzle would be the way that I’d say it,” Darling said. “I’ll certainly be looking for our staff and our working group to make some comment over the next number of weeks.”

The public has until May 31 to give their input to the National Energy Board.