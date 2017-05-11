Canada
May 11, 2017 4:15 pm

Halifax fire crew forced to put out fire — in their own truck

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Photos show the damaged fire truck and the vehicle's engine after the truck caught fire.

When a Halifax fire crew responded to a call Thursday morning, they were forced to deal with an unexpected issue — a fire in the engine compartment of their truck.

The crew was on its way to a call on West Porter’s Lake Road shortly after 9 a.m when their engine caught fire.

The crew were able to contain the blaze with a dry chemical extinguisher until another crew arrived to finally put the fire out.

No one was hurt, but the vehicle will be out of commission until it is repaired.

Fire department officials say they’re looking into what might have caused the blaze. They expect to know by next week how much repairs might cost.

 

