Man arrested after Edmonton police recover stolen vehicle, find gun in crib
Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man after a stolen vehicle was recovered and a gun found under a crib mattress in a nearby house.
On Tuesday, May 9, officers responded to a report of a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram just after 1 a.m. near 40 Street and 137 Avenue.
The EPS Canine Unit found the stolen vehicle near 136 Avenue and 38 Street. The suspect, who police believe had a weapon, ran away and into a residence.
Police say it was reported the suspect went inside the home “of an acquaintance and had a handgun in his possession.”
Officers arrested a suspect and searched the home for the alleged weapon.
According to EPS, a handgun was found under a mattress in an empty crib.
Lorne Cardinal, 20, has been charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Careless use/storage of a firearm
- Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of firearm/weapon in vehicle
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of prohibited weapon
- Possession of firearm/weapon obtained by offence
The accused had two outstanding firearms prohibitions from previous offences and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police said.
