Man arrested after Edmonton police recover stolen vehicle, find gun in crib

Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man after a stolen vehicle was recovered and a gun found under a crib mattress in a nearby house.

On Tuesday, May 9, officers responded to a report of a stolen 2015 Dodge Ram just after 1 a.m. near 40 Street and 137 Avenue.

The EPS Canine Unit found the stolen vehicle near 136 Avenue and 38 Street. The suspect, who police believe had a weapon, ran away and into a residence.

Police say it was reported the suspect went inside the home “of an acquaintance and had a handgun in his possession.”

Officers arrested a suspect and searched the home for the alleged weapon.

According to EPS, a handgun was found under a mattress in an empty crib.

Lorne Cardinal, 20, has been charged with:

  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Careless use/storage of a firearm
  • Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public
  • Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm/weapon in vehicle
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of prohibited weapon
  • Possession of firearm/weapon obtained by offence

The accused had two outstanding firearms prohibitions from previous offences and was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police said.

