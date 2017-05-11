Canada 150: Send us your Canadian vacation photos

Help us celebrate a great milestone by sending us photos of your Canadian vacations!

Canada is turning the big 150, and Global News is celebrating the milestone with exclusive coverage and special interactive features.

To celebrate 150 years of Canada, we need your help by giving us a look at all of the great vacation spots that this country has to offer throughout its history as a nation.

From cross-country road trips through the Canadian Prairies, to ocean vacations in the Atlantic or Pacific, to a chilly excursion to the North or a trip down south to Niagara Falls — wherever you and your family have travelled in Canada, we want to see it. Bonus points if it’s a vintage throwback from yesteryear.

We’ll be accepting submissions until July 1.

You can share your photos via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag #CanVacay, or email us your photo at socialdesk@globalnews.ca. Your submission may be used in Global News coverage.