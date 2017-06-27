Canada
June 27, 2017 4:15 pm

#CanVacay photos from Global Regina and Global Saskatoon

By Global News

Global Saskatoon's Ryan Flaherty at Niagara Falls, many years ago. Got a Canadian family vacation photo to share? Use #CanVacay on social media or e-mail socialdesk@globalnews.ca

Ryan Flaherty
To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked Global News staff to share their Canadian vacation photos.

Check out these throwback photos from Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

And here’s a choice ’90s-era shot from Global Regina’s Blake Lough and his family.

READ MORE: Photographer Zach Baranowski’s images of Canada’s breathtaking landscapes

Here are some more vacation memories from Global Saskatoon and Global Regina staffers

Vancouver Victoria Fairy Ride

Global Saskatoon’s Lisa Dutton in B.C.

Digital Camera

Somewhere in the Kelowna or Kamloops area

Global Saskatoon’s Lisa Dutton somewhere in the Kelowna or Kamloops area in B.C.

Julie-Picture-Canada-150

Global Saskatoon’s Julie Mintenko at the Saskatoon Stampede in 1985.

Carly photo

Carly Robinson of Global Saskatoon and her family pose for an awkward photo.

Blake Lough

Blake Lough on vacation with his family at Hopewell Rocks in New Brunswick. It may be hard to spot but Blake notes that his hair was very fashionable for the time, with frosted tips.

Blake Lough
Joelle Tomlinson no location Twitter at TomlinsonGlobal (1)

Hats off to Global Saskatoon’s Joelle Tomlinson and this childhood photo of her at the lake.

READ MORE: Where Canadians are travelling this Canada Day (hint: it’s not Ottawa)

Now it’s your turn! Send us your vacation photos by using #CanVacay on social media or by emailing us at socialdesk@globalnews.ca. We are looking for photos from Saskatchewan or photos taken by Saskatchewan residents.
