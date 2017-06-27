CanVacay photos from Global Regina and Global Saskatoon

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked Global News staff to share their Canadian vacation photos.

Check out these throwback photos from Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan.

Also at 6, we kick off a special Canada 150 feature by sharing some of our #CanVacay pics from our past & explain how you can join in! #yxe pic.twitter.com/ARKGncMQ4q — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 25, 2017

And here’s a choice ’90s-era shot from Global Regina’s Blake Lough and his family.

Here are some more vacation memories from Global Saskatoon and Global Regina staffers

Now it’s your turn! Send us your vacation photos by using #CanVacay on social media or by emailing us at socialdesk@globalnews.ca. We are looking for photos from Saskatchewan or photos taken by Saskatchewan residents.