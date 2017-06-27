#CanVacay photos from Global Regina and Global Saskatoon
To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked Global News staff to share their Canadian vacation photos.
Check out these throwback photos from Global Saskatoon meteorologist Peter Quinlan.
And here’s a choice ’90s-era shot from Global Regina’s Blake Lough and his family.
READ MORE: Photographer Zach Baranowski’s images of Canada’s breathtaking landscapes
Here are some more vacation memories from Global Saskatoon and Global Regina staffers
READ MORE: Where Canadians are travelling this Canada Day (hint: it’s not Ottawa)
Now it’s your turn! Send us your vacation photos by using #CanVacay on social media or by emailing us at socialdesk@globalnews.ca. We are looking for photos from Saskatchewan or photos taken by Saskatchewan residents.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.