Canada
June 22, 2017 2:57 pm

Your #CanVacay photos from amazing Alberta

By Global News

Liz Rudiger at Alberta's Lake Minnewanka.

Liz Rudiger
A A

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked viewers to send in their Canadian vacation photos. We received a wide variety of different photos from all across Canada, showing off the beautiful sites that the nation has to offer.

RELATED: Where Canadians are going on Canada Day

Whether people were scaling the Rocky Mountains or exploring the provincial parks, Alberta has given Canadians memories to remember for a lifetime. See some of the great #CanVacay photos we received from audience members:

Margaret LeLand Alberta

Margaret Leland and her family on their annual trip to Waterton, Alta.

Margaret Leland
Cindy Merritt

Cindy Merritt with her father at Banff Two Jack Lake in approximately 1964 in Alberta.

Cindy Meritt
Cindy Amthor Morraine Lake Alberta

Cindy Amthor’s two children at Morraine Lake, Alta.

Cindy Amthor
Elk Island Alberta

Danielle Knight and husband at Elk Island, Alta.

Danielle Knight
Liz Rudiger Minnewanka

Liz Rudiger at Alberta’s Lake Minnewanka.

Liz Rudiger
Lorinda George Sophie Cody Julie at Elk Island

Lorinda, George, Sophie, Codie and Julia’s road trip to Elk Island National Park to walk trails and swim.

George Catling
Banff Alberta

Danielle Knight in Banff, Alta.

Danielle Knight
Maureen Clark Wedge Pond Kananaskis

Maureen Clark and family at Wedge Pond in Kananaskis, Alta.

Maureen Clark
Simone Savoie calgary 1970

Simone Savoie and family in 1970 on a trip to Calgary, Alta.

Simone Savoie
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Krystopher Keindel at the Calgary Zoo on Canada Day circa 2006.

Michael Keindel
Michael Keindel Devon Alberta

Michael Keindel in Devon, Alta.

Michael Keindel

 

Here are some Alberta vacation photos that we received from our own Global News staff.

Peter in Jasper

Global Saskatoon Meteorologist Peter Quinlan in Jasper, Alta.

Peter Quinlan
WPG Heather Steele w cousin- Banff

Global Winnipeg’s Heather Steele with her cousin in Banff, Alta.

Heather Steele
Ashleigh in Rockies

Ashleigh Gibb taking a selfie in Banff National Park with the Canadian Rockies in the background. Daughter of Gordon Gibb, FRESHRadio 100.5 Peterborough, ON.

Gordon Gibb
Gordon Gibb from FRESH 100.5 Peterborough and wife Sherrie Le Masurier atop Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park in May 2017

Sherrie Le Masurier and Gordon Gibb from FRESHRadio 100.5 Peterborough at the summit of Sulphur Mountain in Banff.

Gordon Gibb
WPG- Lauren McNabb (centre)- Lake Louise

Lauren McNabb and family at Lake Louise, Alta.

Lauren McNabb
WPG Timm Bruch (left) and sisters- Banff

Global Winnipeg’s Timm Bruch (left) and sisters in Banff, Alta.

Timm Bruch

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Banff
Canada
Canada 150
Family
Lake Louise
Photos
Pictures
Rocky Mountains
Vacation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News