Your #CanVacay photos from amazing Alberta

To celebrate
Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked viewers to send in their Canadian vacation photos. We received a wide variety of different photos from all across Canada, showing off the beautiful sites that the nation has to offer. RELATED: Where Canadians are going on Canada Day
Whether people were scaling the Rocky Mountains or exploring the provincial parks, Alberta has given Canadians memories to remember for a lifetime. See some of the great #CanVacay photos we received from audience members:
Margaret Leland and her family on their annual trip to Waterton, Alta.
Margaret Leland
Cindy Merritt with her father at Banff Two Jack Lake in approximately 1964 in Alberta.
Cindy Meritt
Cindy Amthor’s two children at Morraine Lake, Alta.
Cindy Amthor
Danielle Knight and husband at Elk Island, Alta.
Danielle Knight
Liz Rudiger at Alberta’s Lake Minnewanka.
Liz Rudiger
Lorinda, George, Sophie, Codie and Julia’s road trip to Elk Island National Park to walk trails and swim.
George Catling
Danielle Knight in Banff, Alta.
Danielle Knight
Maureen Clark and family at Wedge Pond in Kananaskis, Alta.
Maureen Clark
Simone Savoie and family in 1970 on a trip to Calgary, Alta.
Simone Savoie
Krystopher Keindel at the Calgary Zoo on Canada Day circa 2006.
Michael Keindel
Michael Keindel in Devon, Alta.
Michael Keindel
Here are some Alberta vacation photos that we received from our own Global News staff.
Global Saskatoon Meteorologist Peter Quinlan in Jasper, Alta.
Peter Quinlan
Global Winnipeg’s Heather Steele with her cousin in Banff, Alta.
Heather Steele
Ashleigh Gibb taking a selfie in Banff National Park with the Canadian Rockies in the background. Daughter of Gordon Gibb, FRESHRadio 100.5 Peterborough, ON.
Gordon Gibb
Sherrie Le Masurier and Gordon Gibb from FRESHRadio 100.5 Peterborough at the summit of Sulphur Mountain in Banff.
Gordon Gibb
Lauren McNabb and family at Lake Louise, Alta.
Lauren McNabb
Global Winnipeg’s Timm Bruch (left) and sisters in Banff, Alta.
Timm Bruch
