June 27, 2017 9:27 am

Global Winnipeg’s #CanVacay photos

By Global News

Global Winnipeg's Lauren McNabb (centre, red hair) on a childhood ski trip.

Lauren McNabb
To celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary since Confederation, we asked the staff and audience to send in their Canada vacation photos. We received a wide variety of different photos from all across Canada, showing off the beautiful sites that the nation has to offer.

Global Winnipeg staff started things off by sharing their vintage vacation snaps.

We’re still looking for Canadian holiday photos, either of Manitoba or from Manitoba residents.

Use #CanVacay on Twitter or Instagram or email them to socialdesk@globalnews.ca

WPG Shelden Rogers- Nova Scotia

Global Winnipeg’s Shelden Rogers on a beach in Nova Scotia.

Shelden Rogers
WPG Lauren McNabb (centre, red hair)- Revelstoke

Global Winnipeg’s Lauren McNabb (centre, red hair) in Revelstoke, B.C.

Lauren McNabb
WPG Zahra Premji- famous gardens Victoria BC

Global Winnipeg’s Zahra Premji in the famous gardens of Victoria, B.C.

Zahra Premji
WPG Shannon Cuciz (left, with sisters and Tango)- BC parks

Global Winnipeg’s Shannon Cuciz (left, with sisters and Tango) at B.C. parks.

Shannon Cuciz
WPG Brittany Greenslade- Squamish (2)

Global Winnipeg’s Brittany Greenslade climbing in Squamish, B.C.

WPG Brittany Greenslade- Squamish (1)

Global Winnipeg’s Brittany Greenslade climbing in Squamish, B.C.

Brittany Greenslade
WPG Walther Bernal (cameraman)- Niagara Falls

Global Winnipeg cameraman Walther Bernal in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Walther Bernal
WPG Walther Bernal (cameraman)- Ottawa

Walther Bernal in Ottawa, Ont.

Walther Bernal
WPG Heather Steele w brother- Vancouver

Global Winnipeg’s Heather Steele with her brother in Vancouver, B.C.

Heather Steele
WPG Timm Bruch (front and centre) w family- Drumheller

Global Winnipeg’s Timm Bruch (front and centre) with family in Drumheller, Alta.

Tim Bruch

