Global Winnipeg’s #CanVacay photos

Canada’s 150th anniversary since Confederation, we asked the staff and audience to send in their Canada vacation photos. We received a wide variety of different photos from all across Canada, showing off the beautiful sites that the nation has to offer.
Global Winnipeg staff started things off by sharing their vintage vacation snaps.
We’re still looking for Canadian holiday photos, either of Manitoba or from Manitoba residents.
#CanVacay on Twitter or Instagram or email them to socialdesk@globalnews.ca
Global Winnipeg’s Shelden Rogers on a beach in Nova Scotia.
Shelden Rogers
Global Winnipeg’s Lauren McNabb (centre, red hair) in Revelstoke, B.C.
Lauren McNabb
Global Winnipeg’s Zahra Premji in the famous gardens of Victoria, B.C.
Zahra Premji
Global Winnipeg’s Shannon Cuciz (left, with sisters and Tango) at B.C. parks.
Shannon Cuciz
Global Winnipeg’s Brittany Greenslade climbing in Squamish, B.C.
Global Winnipeg’s Brittany Greenslade climbing in Squamish, B.C.
Brittany Greenslade
Global Winnipeg cameraman Walther Bernal in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Walther Bernal
Walther Bernal in Ottawa, Ont.
Walther Bernal
Global Winnipeg’s Heather Steele with her brother in Vancouver, B.C.
Heather Steele
Global Winnipeg’s Timm Bruch (front and centre) with family in Drumheller, Alta.
Tim Bruch
