Woman arrested in historical homicide released without charges

A woman arrested Wednesday in connection with the 2007 death of Charlene Ward has been released without charges.

On Wednesday, Mounties announced they had arrested a 30-year-old woman in MacGregor, Manitoba in connection with the November 1, 2007 killing of 46-year-old Charlene Ward.

Thursday morning RCMP said that individual had been released and no charges laid.

In an email statement RCMP said “This is still very much an ongoing investigation, so we won’t discuss who is and is not a suspect. We are still asking that anyone with information contact police.”

Ward was found dead in her home after going out with friends to a local club the night before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).