Charlene Ward
May 10, 2017 4:49 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 5:05 pm

RCMP make arrest in historical killing of Portage La Prairie grandmother

By Evening News Anchor  Global News

RCMP make arrest in 2007 killing of a Portage La Prairie grandmother.

RCMP handout
RCMP have made an arrest in the nearly decade-old murder of a Portage la Prairie grandmother.

On Wednesday, Mounties arrested a 30-year-old woman in MacGregor, Manitoba in the November 1, 2007 killing of 46-year-old Charlene Ward.

Ward was found dead in her home after going out with friends to a local club the night before.

READ MORE: RCMP turn to public for help solving homicide from 2007

RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 204-984-6447 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

