RCMP make arrest in historical killing of Portage La Prairie grandmother

RCMP have made an arrest in the nearly decade-old murder of a Portage la Prairie grandmother.

On Wednesday, Mounties arrested a 30-year-old woman in MacGregor, Manitoba in the November 1, 2007 killing of 46-year-old Charlene Ward.

Ward was found dead in her home after going out with friends to a local club the night before.

