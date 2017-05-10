Winnipeg Goldeyes victorious to open pre-season

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Goldeyes opened their exhibition schedule with a win.

The Goldeyes defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-0 on Wednesday at Shaw Park. Even though the Goldeyes had already secured the win, the two teams played the bottom of the ninth inning anyway. The Fish tacked on a fifth run in the ninth inning but officially it ended as a 4-0 final.

Newcomer Zach Nuding made the start on the mound for Winnipeg and tossed three scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen. Goldeyes’ pitchers held the RedHawks to just two hits.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Josh Romanski ‘looking to repeat’

Andrew Sohn drove in a pair of runs in making his Goldeyes debut. Josh Romanski and Shawn Pleffner had the other RBI for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes play their second and final home exhibition game on Thursday against Fargo before they board the bus for three more pre-season games on the road. The season opener is scheduled for next Thursday in Cleburne, Texas against the Railroaders.

WATCH: May 10 Highlights – RedHawks vs Goldeyes