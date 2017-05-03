Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Josh Romanski ‘looking to repeat’

WINNIPEG — After a long winter the sounds of baseball can once again be heard at Shaw Park. The boys of summer are slowly coming back and one of the first arrivals was outfielder Josh Romanski who’s already talking back-to-back for the defending champs.

“I’m looking to repeat,” said Romanski. “We’re out here to win. We’re not out here just to have a good year and play baseball.”

Romanski, 30, batted .305 with nine home runs while driving in 64 runs in his first season with the Fish. This will be Romanski’s second camp of the spring after his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins in February. But they cut him on the very last day of spring training.

“I was pretty disappointed when it didn’t work out. I thought I performed really well,” Romanski said. “At the end of it I kind of realized I was a training camp body which was kind of unfortunate, because I went out there under the impression I had a chance to make the team.”

But for the California kid the Goldeyes are the next best thing.

“If you’re not playing in the big leagues, I tell people Winnipeg is the place to be,” Romanski said.

Romanski and the rest of the Goldeyes will hit the field on Saturday for the opening day of spring training. They’ll have four days of camp before a couple of home exhibition games. Then they’ll board the bus for a two week long road trip.

WATCH: Josh Romanski back for another season with the Goldeyes