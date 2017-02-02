Minnesota Twins purchase contract of Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Josh Romanski

WINNIPEG– Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Josh Romanski will get another shot at the majors.

Romanski’s contract has been purchased by the Minnesota Twins’ organization. He is the third member of the Goldeyes signed by a MLB club this off-season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back Reggie Abercrombie

The 30-year-old hit .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 91 games last season. He finished the year third in the American Association with 60 walks.

Romanski was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He played five seasons in the Brewers, New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox organizations as a left-hand pitcher, reaching the Triple-A level in 2013. Romanski moved to the outfield during his first year in the American Association in 2014.