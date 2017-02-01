Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back Reggie Abercrombie

WINNIPEG – The American Association’s career home run leader is returning to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for another year.

The team has signed centre fielder Reggie Abercrombie to a new deal. The upcoming season will mark the former Major Leaguer’s fourth in Winnipeg.

“I’m very pleased to have Reggie back,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a statement. “He is a good veteran not only in terms of on field-production but his clubhouse leadership is impeccable as well.”

Abercrombie hit .297 with 20 home runs and 68 RBI in 95 games last season. He broke the league record for the most career home runs on July 14 with a two-home run performance against the Sioux City Explorers.

The 35-year-old also had two home runs and seven RBI in the Goldeyes’ 11-4 championship win over the Wichita Wingnuts.

RAW: Reggie Abercrombie after winning American Association championship



Abercrombie played 180 games between 2006 and 2008 with the MLB’s Florida Marlins and Houston Astros. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 23rd round of the 1999 draft.