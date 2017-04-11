Josh Romanski back with Winnipeg Goldeyes after short stint with Minnesota Twins

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes are getting one of their big hitters back.

The Goldeyes will announce on Wednesday the return of outfielder Josh Romanski.

Romanski, 30, has re-signed for the second time in the span of just three months. He originally re-signed with the Goldeyes in January before having his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins. He was released in March.

Romanski hit .305 with nine homers while driving in 64 runs last season.

The Goldeyes also signed right handed pitcher Nolan Sanburn. The 25-year-old former Oakland Athletics’ draft pick had a 2-5 record with six saves and a 3.53 earned run average while playing in the Chicago White Sox organization last season.

“I’m excited to add another quality arm to the club,” said Goldeyes manager Rick Forney in a statement. “Nolan has Double-A experience, as well as experience in the Arizona Fall League. He can start or pitch in relief, so I’m excited about the versatility he brings to the staff.”

In another transaction the club placed first baseman Kellen Marruffo on waivers for the purpose of giving him his release.

The trio of moves gives the Goldeyes 28 players, the maximum for spring training which starts on May 6.

