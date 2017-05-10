Saskatoon teacher facing child porn charges headed to preliminary hearing

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for suspended Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren, 40, related to child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Oct. 11 in Saskatoon when a judge will begin determining whether enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.

Lundgren was arrested in Dec. 2016 and charged with one count of attempting to access child pornography and two counts of arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

A sergeant with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit confirmed the alleged target was a child aged eight to 10 years old.

Lundgren was granted $2,000 bail under strict conditions, only to be arrested again on Jan. 17.

His new charges included:

Possession of child pornography;

Two counts of breaching conditions;

Sexual exploitation; and

Luring.

The second arrest followed a report given to Red Deer RCMP, regarding an alleged incident in 2009, involving a student at a school where Lundgren taught.

She’s believed to have been 17 years old at the time.

Lundgren is scheduled to appear in an Alberta courtroom on the sexual exploitation and luring charges on May 24.