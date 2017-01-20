More child pornography charges for Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren

School teacher Rhett Lundgren is facing more child pornography charges in Saskatoon and now child exploitation charges in Alberta.

Members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit arrested Lundgren on Thursday and charged him with possession of child pornography.

READ MORE: New details emerge in child pornography charges against Rhett Lundgren

Related Saskatoon Public Schools suspends teacher facing child pornography charges

Police allege child pornography was found on devices seized from Lundgren on Dec. 8, 2016 when he was arrested and charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and attempting to access child pornography.

He is also facing two charges of breaching an undertaking.

Lundgren has also been charged with sexual exploitation and luring stemming from a 2009 incident in Red Deer, Alta.

READ MORE: Child pornography and sexual offence charges for Saskatoon man Rhett Lundgren

Police said a complaint was recently made to Red Deer RCMP from a former student at the school where Lundgren was a teacher at the time.

Lundgren appeared Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court on the new charges and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 25.