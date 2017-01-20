Crime
January 20, 2017 11:42 am
Updated: January 20, 2017 11:44 am

More child pornography charges for Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Police lay more child pornography, child exploitation charges against Saskatoon school teacher Rhett Lundgren.

File / Supplied
School teacher Rhett Lundgren is facing more child pornography charges in Saskatoon and now child exploitation charges in Alberta.

Members of the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit arrested Lundgren on Thursday and charged him with possession of child pornography.



Police allege child pornography was found on devices seized from Lundgren on Dec. 8, 2016 when he was arrested and charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child and attempting to access child pornography.

He is also facing two charges of breaching an undertaking.

Lundgren has also been charged with sexual exploitation and luring stemming from a 2009 incident in Red Deer, Alta.

Police said a complaint was recently made to Red Deer RCMP from a former student at the school where Lundgren was a teacher at the time.

Lundgren appeared Friday morning in Saskatoon provincial court on the new charges and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 25.

