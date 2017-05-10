Canadian Forces member stationed in N.B. charged with sex assault, child pornography

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) has laid numerous charges, including sexual assault and possession of child pornography, against a Canadian Armed Forces member.

The accused, Cpl. Colin McGregor, is currently based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick. At the time of the incident, he was a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence Liaison Staff (Washington).

He faces multiple charges including sexual assault, voyeurism, interception, breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, transmission of intimate image, possession of a device for surreptitious interception, and possession of child pornography.

According to a news release, the charges come from a discovery of a recording device in January 2017 at the residence of a Canadian Armed Forces member. Following investigation by CFNIS and local police, “several electronic devices” were seized at the private residence of the accused in Washington.

The release says the recordings included a video of a sexual assault against a Canadian Armed Forces member at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in British Columbia in 2011.

The matter is now proceeding in accordance with the military justice system for a possible court martial. The date and location is to be determined.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service at 1-888-812-3647.