Cote First Nation school briefly placed on lock-down due to man allegedly with knife
Kamsack RCMP have a man in custody after an incident at Chief Gabriel School on the Cote First Nation in eastern Saskatchewan.
Police were called to the school at around 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday for a report that a man was brandishing a knife.
School officials initiated a lock-down.
Officers arrived and found a man on the roof of the school.
He came down and surrendered to police at around 10:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the school has since lifted its lock down.
Police continue to investigate and said they have no further details to release at this time.
