Canada
May 10, 2017 4:01 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 4:02 pm

Cote First Nation school briefly placed on lock-down due to man allegedly with knife

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Cote First Nation school was briefly placed on lock-down after a man allegedly entered the school with a knife.

Kamsack RCMP have a man in custody after an incident at Chief Gabriel School on the Cote First Nation in eastern Saskatchewan.

Police were called to the school at around 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday for a report that a man was brandishing a knife.

School officials initiated a lock-down.

Officers arrived and found a man on the roof of the school.

He came down and surrendered to police at around 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the school has since lifted its lock down.

Police continue to investigate and said they have no further details to release at this time.

Global News