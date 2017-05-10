Operator of Hamilton marijuana dispensary facing drug charges

Hamilton police have arrested the operator of a marijuana dispensary in the city.

Police allege the individual was illegally selling or giving marijuana or marijuana derivatives to clients.

Officers raided the Hamilton Village Dispensary at 275 King St. E. just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police also seized approximately $50,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana derivative products including processed marijuana, and THC based products.

A man, 30, whose name has not been released, has been charged with drug possession and trafficking offences.

The man has been released on a promise to appear.