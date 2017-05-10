View full results
Crime
May 10, 2017 12:57 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 1:03 pm

RCMP investigate sudden death in St. Albert

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP in St. Albert are investigating a sudden death after a man’s body was discovered early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Poundmaker Road and Sir Winston Churchill Avenue.

RCMP and forensic investigators responded to the call.

Officers hope to speak with anyone who was in the area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday and may have seen something suspicious. Potential witnesses can call RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

