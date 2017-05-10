Green Party picks up three seats in B.C. election

VANCOUVER – The Green party had an historic breakthrough in the British Columbia election on Tuesday night, winning three seats.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island.

Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.