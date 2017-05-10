View full results
Andrew Weaver
May 10, 2017 1:59 am
Updated: May 10, 2017 2:04 am

Green Party picks up three seats in B.C. election

By Staff The Canadian Press

B.C. Green party leader Andrew Weaver casts his ballot at Gordon Head Middle School on election day in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

VANCOUVER – The Green party had an historic breakthrough in the British Columbia election on Tuesday night, winning three seats.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver was re-elected in his riding and will be joined in the legislature by two other members from Vancouver Island.

Adam Olsen took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands, and Sonia Furstenau won in Cowichan Valley.

Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.

