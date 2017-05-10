B.C. election 2017: Andrew Weaver re-elected in Oak Bay Gordon Head riding

BC Green party leader Andrew Weaver has been re-elected in the riding of Oak Bay Gordon Head.

In 2013, Weaver made a breakthrough, defeating Liberal Incumbent Ida Chong handily (40 per cent to 29 per cent) and becoming the first Green Party MLA in B.C. history.

In 2009, BC Liberals candidate Ida Chong defeated the NDP’s Jessica Van der Veen by just 561 votes.

A descendant of the old Oak Bay district, the current riding was created before the 1991 election, and contains Oak Bay and the parts of Saanich east of Shelbourne and Cedar Hill streets. Home of many of Victoria’s wealthiest residents, it has gone to the Liberals and Social Credit parties in 13 of the last 15 elections. But a large student population around UVic, and other areas further away from the coast that lean NDP or Green have changed the landscape.