Edmonton woman auctioning off 7 iconic Britney Spears outfits

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Britney Spears memorabilia, an Edmonton woman may have the perfect opportunity – but it comes at a price.

Dana Proctor is a Britney Spears super fan, who has followed the pop star’s career since she released her first hit in the late 1990s. Proctor is the proud owner of seven costumes and outfits once worn by Spears herself.

The collection includes Spears’ iconic Slave 4 U costume, which she wore during the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards while performing on stage with an albino Burmese python draped around her shoulders.

The Slave 4 U costume was the first piece in Proctor’s collection. She bought it through a charity auction in 2003.

“Absolutely everything with that song was just so well done that when the auction came up to buy the outfit, being in fashion, I thought, ‘how can I pass this up?'” said Proctor, who owns Surfco Swimwear in West Edmonton Mall.

The collection also includes the pants Spears wore during her 2001 Super Bowl performance with Aerosmith, the black corset, pants and hat she wore in the Me Against the Music video with Madonna and the costume she wore in the Slave 4 U music video.

Proctor has accumulated the other pieces over the years and usually keeps them boxed up at home. From time to time, she’ll set them up on mannequins.

“It’s kind of been a little, secret hidden collection that I haven’t let too many people know about,” she said. “I didn’t really tell anybody, just my friends.”

But now it’s time for them to find a new home. Proctor has put the collection up on eBay.

“Those who have followed Britney’s 18-year music career, and music, know that there really isn’t a better collection out there that would be worth more,” the Spears fan wrote on eBay.

Ideally, Proctor would like to see all seven costumes sold together.

“I threw it out there just to see what happens, just to see if there might be some interest of it going into a museum or Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; somewhere really wicked instead of just back in my house in boxes,” she said.

“I would love if Britney’s team realized that they shouldn’t have let this go in the first place, that it’s that iconic and I would love to see her wear those outfits again in her final leg of the Piece of Me tour in Vegas.”

Proctor is asking for upwards of $1 million for the entire set. She couldn’t say what she paid for the pieces.

“I actually do not know because I haven’t sat and added every piece up but it was a lot of money,” she said. “These pieces were actually quite a bit of an investment and a lot of money went into them initially.”

The costumes are currently on display at Surfco Swimwear in West Edmonton Mall and will remain on display until the auction ends on Friday night. As of 4 p.m. MT Tuesday, the highest bid was $99,995.

All of the pieces come with authenticity certificates.