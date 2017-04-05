Britney Spears concert forces Israeli political party to postpone leadership election

Not every pop star can claim responsibility for forcing a nation’s political party to postpone its leadership election, but Britney Spears can.

As The Guardian reports, the Toxic singer has a concert scheduled in Israel on July 3, slated to be held at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv — the same day that Israel’s Labour Party had planned to hold its leadership election, at a convention centre at the same facility where the concert will be held.

As a result, the party is postponing the date of the election until the day after Spears’ concert, as all available ushers and security guards will be needed for the show, while concerns over excessive concert traffic also weighed into the decision to delay the election.

According to The Guardian, a spokesman for the Labour Party told the Times of Israel that postponing the election would “make it easier for people to reach polling stations,” while confirming that organizers did experience “a difficulty in recruiting security guards.”