Nearly 100 charged with distracted driving north of Toronto within a week

In the span of the week that began on May 1, police in York Region say they charged nearly 100 drivers with distracted driving and another 19 with impairment-related offences.

In one of the cases, police say officers responding to a collision call found a 56-year-old woman passed out behind the wheel at a high school parking lot on Springside Road in Vaughan, Ont., on the afternoon of May 1.

“She was arrested, and several bottles of alcohol were located in her purse and in her vehicle,” York Regional Police stated in a media release.

In another case, police say a driver seen swerving across the road was pulled over and arrested for impairment after an officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Ten of the distracted-driving charges, which carry a $490 fine, were laid by officers observing traffic on board public transit buses in a campaign dubbed “We’re on Board, Are You?”

Officers are encouraging the public to dial 911 if they see potentially impaired drivers on the roads.

“We consider these incidents a life-threatening crime in progress, and will continue to respond to these calls,” police said.