B.C. election 2017: BC Liberals’ Michael Lee elected in Vancouver Langara riding

Micheal Lee has been elected in the riding of Vancouver Langara for the BC Liberals.

This was a riding to watch because BC Liberal incumbent Moira Stilwell was not running again. The BC Liberals were hoping to secure this seat with Lee.

In 2013, Stilwell again easily beat NDP candidate George Chow.

In 2009, Stillwell defeated NDP candidate Helesia Luke by over 4,000 votes.

The NDP has never come even remotely close to winning this riding.

Green Party’s Janet Fraser was also a high-profile candidate in the riding.

Created for the 1991 election, this riding is bordered by 33 Ave. to the north, the Fraser River to the south, Main and Fraser Streets to the east and Granville and Angus to the west. A descendant of the old Vancouver South riding, this area has only elected an NDP candidate once, in 1972. The NDP has support in the Marpole area, but the Liberals have traditionally done very well in the area just south of Shaughnessy. With a high-profile NDP candidate in the running, and the Liberal incumbent not running again, the NDP is hoping to pick this seat up. The situation is complicated by a high-profile Green Party candidate.