City councillor asks questions about public urination after Edmonton Oilers games

Edmonton Coun. Scott McKeen is looking for the city to help crackdown on some of the less savoury after effects of the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup playoff run.

“Many of these fans participate in the Canadian tradition of mixing various amounts of beer and/or other beverages with spectator-ship,” McKeen said.

“Unfortunately for downtown residents, inevitable fluid dynamics results in less than civil behaviour and the use of residential entryways, alcoves, alleys and streets in and around downtown as impromptu urinals.”

He’s looking for the number of nuisance tickets handed out by police and bylaw officers, as well as coping mechanisms for residents who aren’t getting satisfaction from calling 311.

Police Chief Rod Knecht said Monday the EPS is seeing a slight uptick in the number of arrests for public drunkenness during the playoffs.

“But not an alarming amount, a very manageable amount,” he said, adding citizens are helping each other and policing themselves.

McKeen said he wants people to enjoy the playoffs, but also be respectful of their surroundings.

“We all want people to celebrate, and Lord knows, I’ve had a little trouble getting to sleep… with all the honk, honk, honking, which is fine! I’m not really complaining about that. I kind of like that sound. It means the Oilers won.

“The community wants it, demands it. I certainly want to reinforce with fans that downtown is a residential neighbourhood.”

With that in mind, McKeen said, there’s some boundaries that shouldn’t be crossed.

“There’s been some, not violent behaviour, but bad behaviour — people urinating on sort of the front step of a condo tower — so it’s just recognizing that you’re in a residential neighbourhood,” he said.

Coun. Tony Caterina asked that the answers to McKeen’s inquiry also take into consideration the same problem around Northlands Coliseum and Commonwealth Stadium.

Last month, four portable toilets were installed in downtown Edmonton in response to complaints about public urination before and after Oilers games.

The potties have taken up temporary residence in Michael Phair Park at 101 Avenue and 104 Street.

“There’s so many people in the downtown area and during the playoff games, we want to make sure that people have the opportunity to use public facilities rather than places they probably shouldn’t,” explained Nicole Poirier, the director of civic events and festivals for the City of Edmonton.

The portable toilets will only be open for Oilers games – a few hours ahead of the games and until the downtown core is clear of crowds. They will be locked during off hours.

They’re scheduled to be removed once the playoff run is over.