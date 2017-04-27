Porta potties installed downtown to relieve Edmontonians during Oilers’ playoff run

Four portable toilets have been installed in downtown Edmonton in response to complaints about public urination before and after Oilers games.

The potties have taken up temporary residence in Michael Phair Park at 101 Avenue and 104 Street.

Oilers games have been drawing more foot and vehicle traffic to the downtown core and around Rogers Place arena.

“There’s so many people in the downtown area and during the playoff games, we want to make sure that people have the opportunity to use public facilities rather than places they probably shouldn’t,” explained Nicole Poirier, the director of civic events and festivals for the City of Edmonton.

“It’s a little bit of observation after the games, as well working with the Downtown Business Association, as well as some of the businesses along 104 Street,” she added. “We’ve had a number of inquiries about: is it something that is possible? And we definitely feel that, as the playoffs continue, we want to make sure that we’re doing everything possible to keep people safe and places safe.”

The portable toilets will only be open for Oilers games – a few hours ahead of the games and until the downtown core is clear of crowds. They will be locked during off hours.

They’re scheduled to be removed once the playoff run is over.