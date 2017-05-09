Edmonton funicular construction causing road and path closures

Edmontonians looking to travel through a section of the river valley will have to find a detour for a few days.

Grierson Hill Road will be closed between Connors Road and the Louise McKinney Park entrance from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday because of installation of bridge railings and electrical conduits on the funicular, or Mechanized River Valley Access pedestrian bridge.

There will be detours for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Northbound traffic on the Low Level Bridge, eastbound traffic on Rossdale Road/100 Street, and westbound traffic on 101 Avenue will detour north to Jasper Avenue. Motorists will be able to access Louis McKinney Park and the Shaw Conference Centre from the top of Grierson Hill Road.

Pedestrians and cyclists will only between able to access trials on the north side of the river valley between the Low Level Bridge and Dawson Bridge. There will be signs to let trail users know about the closures.

Users are encouraged to go through downtown to get around the closure.

Full detour maps are available online.

The Mechanized River Valley Access project will connect 100 Street near the Hotel Macdonald to the river valley trail system near the Low Level Bridge.

The project includes a staircase, a promenade with a lawn, a bridge, an elevator and a lookout point. But the most notable aspect of the project is a funicular: a tram that moves up and down.

It’s expected to be completed in the fall.