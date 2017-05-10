View full results

BC Election 2017

More
Politics
May 10, 2017 12:50 am

B.C. election 2017: BC Green’s Adam Olsen elected in Saanich North riding

By Online News Producer  Global News
Adam Olsen from the riding of Saanich North.

Adam Olsen has been elected in the riding of Saanich North.

BC Green party
A A

Adam Olsen has been elected in the riding of Saanich North for the BC Green party. This is the second seat won for the BC Greens in this election following the election party leader Andrew Weaver.

Story continues below

This has been a close riding to watch this election as once again, it was a rare, evenly matched three-way race.

Olsen, was a popular choice, being a First Nations local councillor and small business owner. Usually friendly turf for the BC Liberals, the Greens were predicted to take this riding. The Liberals were running candidate Stephen Roberts.

The NDP incumbent, Gary Holman, has had a low profile in the legislature.

In 2009, Liberal cabinet minister Murray Coell won his fourth straight election, defeating NDP candidate Holman by 245 votes.

LIVE: Election coverage

Saanich North and the Islands was created in 1991 when Vancouver Island gained an additional four ridings. It consists of Central Saanich, North Saanich, Sidney, and the lower Gulf Islands from Pender to Galiano. It has gone to the Liberals in each election since its formation, but this is a politically diverse riding. The Gulf Islands have supported the NDP in the past, while the Liberals do better on Vancouver Island. This riding is entirely inside the federal riding that Green Party leader Elizabeth May won in the 2011 federal election, becoming the first Green MP.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Adam Olsen
BC election
BC election 2017
BC Election results
BC election results 2017
Saanich North
Saanich North and the Islands
Stephen Roberts
Who was elected in Saanich North
Who won Saanich North riding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News