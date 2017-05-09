15 last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Congratulations: you’ve saved Mother’s Day shopping for the absolute last minute.

While we know mom is incredibly important to you, zeroing in on the perfect gift isn’t always easy. And while you can always go for tried-and-true last-minute gift ideas like flowers, chocolate and gift cards, there is still time to find a gift that stands out on its own.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day gift ideas for $50 and less

According to a recent survey by U.S.-based online retailer Offers.com, 22 per cent of mothers prefer a massage or day at the spa, followed by a personalized gift or flowers, CBS Philly reports. The least popular gift was jewelry.

READ MORE: Mother’s Day gift ideas: 10 finds for $25 and under

And while all moms have different tastes, one thing they’ll all love is feeling appreciated on Mother’s Day — even if your gift was purchased at the last minute. (Don’t worry, she’ll never know.)

Below, we round up 15 gifts from big-box retailers that you can get right away.

Pop a bottle to celebrate all things mom. Since you can never go wrong with a glass (or bottle) of rosé, this medium-bodied Pinot Noir and Chardonnay mix can be enjoyed in bed, at brunch or during mom’s much-needed alone time. This bottle is full of bold cherry and strawberry flavours.

Veuve Clicquot Rosé, $89.50, available at various liquor retailers

The season is currently in transition mode, and if you’re looking for a wardrobe piece that can work during the spring and summer, grab mom this cozy short-sleeved cardigan made by one of Canada’s own. It is also available in white.

Short sleeve cardi, $39, available at Joe Fresh

If mom is due for a new duvet, this cotton poplin cover set will keep her comfortable for the nights ahead. Not only are we fans of this perfect pale blue, but we’re also keen on its ruffled border.

Cotton poplin duvet cover set, $99, available at H&M

Maybe she needs a new spot for reading or colourful furniture that will brighten up her space — either way, you can’t go wrong with this bright yellow velvet arm chair. Pair it with a fun floral pillow.

Mid Century style arm velvet chair, $199.99, available at Homesense

Some call it wine but others (like your mom) call it juice. And what better way to help her enjoy her special drink than with her very own hilarious glass?

Mom juice wine glass, $15, available at Indigo

If mom is always on the go, either on business trips or visiting you, let her travel in style with this three-piece pouch set. Perfect for makeup, hygiene essentials and possibly goodies for you, each pouch also comes with a fun saying.

Travel pouch set, $14.99, available at Marshalls

If you can’t afford to send her away on a relaxing retreat, the next best thing is creating an oasis right under her nose. This patio swing daybed that fits up to three people (but we’re pretty sure she won’t want to share), is the perfect mom escape.

CANVAS Valencia patio swing daybed with netting, $349.99, available at Canadian Tire

Mom may be the one used to organizing all the alcohol in the house, so maybe it’s time to have something just meant for her. This 15-bottle wine cooler (sorry, bottles not included), features adjustable legs, and a left or right swinging door.

15-Bottle Wine Cooler, $139, available at Rona

If mom loves her daily cup of chai, this kettle will be an upgrade to whatever she currently has in her kitchen. Featuring a 50- to 100-degree Celsius temperature variation, the SMEG kettle is also super retro chic — the perfect addition to her kitchen.

SMEG retro-style variable temperature kettle, $299, available at Hudson’s Bay

This miniature sea foam pouch designed and handcrafted in Canada features a wristlet strap, one compartment and a top zipper. And while the colour itself is super spring-forward, don’t judge mom if she ends up filling it with old receipts and loose change.

Funky zip pouch prince, $48, available at Roots

It’s cold brew season which means mom is probably daydreaming about all of her favourite cold beverages. This portable glass growler has quite the moonshine vibe — but hey, we don’t need to know what she fills it with.

Starbucks glass growler, 32 fl. oz., $19.95, available at Starbucks

Now here’s a gift the whole family can get into. This waterproof speaker is ideal for pool parties, summer getaways or those nights mom decides to call all her best friends over. With the JBL Flip 3, mom can enjoy up to 10 hours of music.

JBL Flip 3 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $99, available at Best Buy

This southwest-inspired watch features a brown woven leather strap, steel bezel and white dial. Perfect for her next summer outing, this stylish accessory can work with almost every outfit.

Jacqueline three-hand date two-tone leather watch, $164.94, available at Fossil

Sometimes you just have to spoil her. If mom is in need of a new handbag, this iconic Lacoste crossover bag features a detachable shoulder strap, four pockets and is made of real leather.

Chantaco Pique leather crossover bag, $200, available at Lacoste

Sometimes the best gifts are the most practical ones. This waterproof Under Armour shell jacket will keep mom dry and warm whether she is out for a run or a brisk spring walk. The coat also features a three-piece hood and mesh liner.

Under Armour Bora 2L Women’s Shell Jacket, $109.99, available at Sports Chek

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel