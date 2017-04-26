Mother’s Day gift ideas for $50 and less

The one thing your mother wants most this Mother’s Day is to spend time with you. But a little gift will also sweeten the pot.

She may be difficult to shop for — according to a survey by online reservation company OpenTable, six in 10 Canadians get stressed trying to find the perfect gift for mom — but just knowing you’ve put thought into the purchase is probably enough for her.

This year, give her a double whammy on Mother’s Day: a thoughtful gift that she’ll love. We’ve compiled 10 top Mother’s Day items for $50 and less that will be sure to garner you a “Kid of the Year” label. (You’re welcome.)

Give mom the gift of youth with this copper-infused sleep mask that minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while she sleeps. Woven with copper oxide fibres that are clinically proven to rejuvenate skin in four weeks, its satin-soft texture soothes and relaxes while ensuring mom gets the beauty rest she deserves.

iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask, $44, Sephora

Simple and understated for your casual-chic mom, this Italian vegetable-tanned leather bracelet is handcrafted right here in Canada. Because she’s as proud to be Canadian as she is to be your mom.

Ember V8 Bracelet in Bone, $26, Brave Leather

Transport mom to an exotic far off land without ever leaving her living room. This candle’s dramatic notes of jasmine, Italian citron and Tahitian vanilla will delight her senses, while the delicate ombré glass container looks chic on any surface.

Illume Laurel Glass Candle – Sugared Blossom, $46, Indigo

Just in time for patio season, this iced tea set features three summery flavours — Coco Colada, Rainbow Sherbet and Sour Watermelon — and comes packaged with an easy-to-use peacock-printed pitcher. She’ll be the queen of the tea party.

Patio Party Iced Tea Pitcher Kit, $45, Davids Tea

A silk scarf is just the thing mom needs to add a dash of flair to her outfit, whether she drapes it around her neck, ties it to her handbag or wraps it around her wrist. And these bold-coloured stripes will make her spring 2017 trend-ready.

Halogen Cubist Rose Square Silk Scarf, $49.94, Nordstrom

The perfect item to help mom transition from day to evening, this chic faux snakeskin pouch fits all her essentials, including a tablet. It’s sleek and stylish — just like her.

Snake Faux-Leather Zip Pouch, $43.99, Banana Republic

Mom will totally dig this stylish alloyed aluminum gardening set with a fetching floral print. After all, if anyone knows how to grow things, it’s her.

Floral Gardening Tool Kit, $40, Anthropologie

No matter how old you are, your mom will always be there to hold your hand. Let her keep hers soft and supple with this range of luxurious hand creams with iconic scents like Cherry Blossom and Lavender.

Beautiful Hands Quintet, $50, L’Occitane en Provence

What do you get the mom who has everything? The gift of giving. By purchasing a “Mama Kit” through Plan Canada, you’ll provide a new mother in a developing country all the essentials needed to ensure her baby’s health, from hygiene items to a warm swaddling blanket.

Mama Kits, $35, Plan Canada

Is mom stressed? (Do birds fly?) Help her relax with this tension releasing oil that uses lavender, chamomile and orange to soothe anxiety, restlessness and nervousness. Swipe on forehead, neck and shoulders, or pour a few drops on a tissue and slip into your pillowcase before bed.

Stress Release Tension Reducing Remedy, $39.95, Saje Natural Wellness