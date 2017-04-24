Mother’s Day gift ideas: 10 finds for $25 and under

When it comes to Mother’s Day gift giving, we all know there’s nothing out there that could live up to her greatness. But a small token of appreciation can go a long way.

A 2013 BMO-Pollara poll found Canadians on average were willing to spend $107 for a Mother’s Day gift, but many of us need to tighten the budget even more than that. While we wish we had oodles of cash to spoil her, sometimes $25 is all we can spare.

Thankfully, she’s the one who taught us “it’s the thought that counts.” And these thoughtful finds, from floral accessories to good reads and Canadian-made goods, will undoubtedly tickle her fancy, while respecting our wallets.

Below are our top 10 picks for the perfect budget-friendly gift for mom.





Your mom is an inspiration, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some advice from another strong, inspirational source. Michelle Obama: A Life looks at the former first lady’s journey from a working-class girl to the icon she is today.

Michelle Obama: A Life by Peter Slevin. Available at Indigo, $20



Sometimes mom just needs a break. The Akita teapot is made with heat-resistant cast iron and includes a removable infuser. Don’t forget to add her favourite loose tea on the side.

Akita Teapot. Available at Stokes, $20.

Think of all the things mom has to do in a day. To make her life a little easier and a lot more organized, this Canadian-made journal will get her creativity going. Designed by Carolyn Gavin, the journal features an image of Ndotto, one of two baby orphan elephants Gavin is currently fostering.

Elephant Jumbo Journal. Available at Ecojot, $19.

Whether she needs a place to keep loose change or her fine jewels, these handy leather pouches will keep her valuables in place. Choose one of seven vibrant colours.

Small Leather Pouch. Available at Brika, $22.

Mother’s Day and spring go hand-in-hand, so why not upgrade mom’s wardrobe with some new accessories. This floral scarf can be styled in several different ways as well.

Floral Square Scarf. Available at Joe Fresh, $16.





Because memories are forever, don’t just gift mom a regular old picture frame — load up an extra-large one with some of your favourite family snapshots. You can even turn it into a DIY sibling activity.

UMBRA Clipline Photo Frame. Available at The Bay, $25.

If mom has a green thumb, she’ll be over the moon for these modern hanging planters with metal hoops and cotton strings. Want to kick it up a notch? Fill the planter with her favourite flower or some succulents.

Triangle String Hanging Planter. Available at Urban Outfitters, $22

For moms who really deserve a day off (i.e. all moms), this tiny Lush bath bomb will go a long way. Scented with Sicilian lemon and sweet orange, it’ll make her weekends a little bit less stressed.

Mom Bath Bomb. Available at Lush, $8.

For the mom on-the-go — and we mean from city-to-city — a handmade custom passport holder will always remind her of your love, even if she’s a flight away.

Pink passport holder. Available at Etsy, $25.

Chocolate is a Mother’s Day favourite, but these pieces of candy look almost too good to eat (note: we said almost). Designed by Toronto chef Brandon Olsen, they come in unique flavours like yuze sake, lime, ginger and black pepper, and cinnamon brown butter.

Classic collection, nine piece box. Available at Chocolates x Brandon Olsen, $22.50.